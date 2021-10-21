Pasta Market Price Trends 2021: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pasta Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pasta market reached a strong growth in 2020.
Pasta stands for a traditional Italian dish which is one of the most accessible and carbohydrate-rich food products. It is usually made from unleavened dough comprising of wheat durum flour and water or eggs. Pasta is usually available in different varieties, sizes, and shapes. It can be boiled and served with a sauce, added to soups, served cold in a salad with other ingredients, or stuffed with meat, cheese, or vegetables, and then boiled and baked.
The increasing penetration of inter-continental food trends, coupled with the rising availability of a vast range of pasta, including penne, spaghetti, shells, etc., is primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing consumer preferences towards easy-to-cook and processed food products due to their hectic lifestyles are also catalyzing the demand for pasta. Additionally, the expanding food service industry, along with the increasing number of cafes, fast food joints, eateries, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer concerns towards several health risks associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients-based pasta are further propelling the demand for organic product variants. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pasta market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Barilla Holding
Grupo Ebro Puleva
Nestle
De Cecco
Makfa
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Dried Pasta
Chilled/Fresh Pasta
Canned/Preserved Pasta
Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
Durum Wheat Semolina
Wheat
Mix
Barley
Rice
Maize
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Discounters
Independent Small Groceries
Online Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
