Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the 2400 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Richard Bangura, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

This case remains under investigation.

