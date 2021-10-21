Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:23 pm, an employee approached the suspect, who was stealing merchandise from an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault the employee. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/W7Q5CH_8vr8

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.