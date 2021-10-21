Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Near the Intersection of 11th and K Streets, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, near the intersection of 11th and K Streets, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the victim was a passenger, in a vehicle, at the listed location when the victim was shot by a suspect. The victim responded to a local fire station for treatment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.