Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Recovering from Recent Wildfires

Published: Oct 20, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order that supports communities impacted by recent wildfires by extending various prohibitions on price gouging in impacted counties through December 31, 2021.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Fawn Fire, Cache Fire, Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

The state secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire. The White House last month approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the Caldor Fire response, and previously approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support counties impacted by the Dixie and River fires.

The text of today’s executive order can be found here.

###