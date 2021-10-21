Interior Doors Market Worth $85,410 Million by 2025 | by Door Type, Material & Mechanism

Surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in expenditure on home remodeling in developed economies such as the U.S. drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of modern technologies, such as the use of uPVC instead of metal, glass, and wood, is expected to propel the demand for interior doors made of uPVC, owing to its lower weight, recyclable property, low maintenance, and thermal insulation properties. Moreover, European Union worked on regulatory reforms to promote the use of energy - efficient insulations to minimize carbon footprint

The global interior doors market was valued at $52,616 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $85,410 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The demand for interior doors is driven by surge in residential & non-residential construction activities, development of energy-efficient doors, and surge in home improvement & remodeling expenditures. Moreover, doors are manufactured using various materials such as wood, metal, glass, fiberglass, fiberboard, vinyl, and others. The fiberboard segment is estimated to witness higher growth rate as compared to glass, metal, and wood, owing to its lower cost and multiple benefits. In 2017, the residential segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period.

Moreover, the developed regions, such as the U.S. and Western Europe, showed greater penetration of residential over non-residential construction due to recovery of the housing construction market over the last few years. In addition, increase in demand for non-residential construction sectors, namely, lodging & commercial sectors in the U.S. and office & retail sectors in Western Europe is expected to boost the growth of the interior doors industry.

The wood segment accounted for over 50% of the total interior doors market, owing to high dimensional stability & durability, resistance to chemicals, thermal insulation properties, high strength, strong aesthetics, and enhanced utility of this material in the interior doors segment. Fiberboard and vinyl are anticipated to witness increased usage and the highest growth rate in light commercial and institutional applications.

Key Players

Artisan Hardware
Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc.
Chaparral Doors
Colonial Elegance Inc.
Concept SGA
Contractors Wadrobe
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.
Masonite International Corporation
Rustica Hardware
Simpson Door Company

Key Market Segmentation

By Door Type

Panel Door
Bypass Door
Bifold Door
Pocket
Others

By Material

Wood
Metal
Glass
Fiberglass
Fiberboard
Vinyl
Others

By Mechanism

Swinging
Sliding
Bypass
Folding
Revolving
Others

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


