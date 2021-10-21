Chickpeas Market Size: Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Chickpeas Market Size: Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global chickpeas market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Chickpeas Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by increasing health-consciousness among consumers. The numerous health benefits offered by these legumes have led individuals to incorporate chickpeas in their daily diets. The increasing utilization of chickpeas in various processed food products to enhance the taste of preparations is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and globalization have contributed to the widespread popularity of diversified ethnic cuisines from across the globe. Since chickpeas are considered to be a staple in Mediterranean and Indian cuisines, this, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Chickpeas are also being used for the preparation of textured protein, which is extensively used as a popular form of vegetarian meat substitute. In line with this, the rising trend of veganism and vegetarianism among the masses is contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the growing preference for gluten- and grain-free flour, which has driven the demand for chickpea flour. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising preference for protein-rich diet and increasing utilization of chickpeas as a low-cost feed additive.
Market Summary:
• On the geographical front, the report has covered India, Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Ethiopia. Among these, India holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share.
• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)
• Cargill Foods India
• AGT Food and Ingredients, Inc.
• BroadGrain Commodities, Inc.
Breakup by Region:
• India
• Australia
• Pakistan
• Myanmar
• Ethiopia
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
