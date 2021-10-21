Justin Alpert Hawaii Discusses How You Can Become Better at Video Gaming
Play plenty of games
According to Justin Alpert Hawaii, playing many video games will make you an expert. It would be better to try different games, including action-adventure, simulation and sports, sandbox, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), and real-time strategy (RTM). Puzzlers and party games, shooters (FPS and TPS), and role-playing (RPG, ARP) are other examples of video games you can try, Justin Alpert Hawaii adds.
Practice makes perfect
Another way to be good at video gaming is often practicing, especially if you're interested in competitive eSports. Justin Alpert Hawaii says that it would be better to devote plenty of time to hone your skills. If you're looking to walking away with top prizes at tournaments, you need to practice like a pro.
Research video games
Justin Alpert Hawaii adds that researching your favorite games is also crucial. If you're already doing it, you're on the right path. Platforms like YouTube can show you how to play certain games. Or you can get a strategy guide for a particular video game. Justin Alpert Hawaii also says there are specific websites with strategy guides and user-created walkthroughs you can check out.
Become part of a team or club
Joining a club or team can expose you to other new ways of gaming, says Justin Alpert Hawaii. You can share tips with others or even practice. While you can find some games online, it's beneficial to meet up with other gamers to socialize and have fun. Finding a mentor is also a good idea.
Watch and learn
Justin Alpert Hawaii suggests that watching stars playing during live-streaming or televised events can help perfect your skills. He says that you should look out for ELeague competitions or, if possible, attend video game competitions. In this way, you'll see how the best gamers play, giving you a lot of exposure.
Practice good healthy habits
It would also help if you took care of your health to be good at eSports. If you want to be alert during gaming, Justin Alpert Hawaii says that getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly are critical. All these good habits will improve your reaction time. Justin Alpert Hawaii notes that you can't expect to play highly competitive games if you feel sleepy and tired during gaming.
Justin Alpert of Hawaii is a self-employed investor who loves looking for deals. Before moving to Hawaii, he grew up in Las Vegas, specializing in the timeshare industry. Married with an 8-year-old daughter, he has been living in Hawaii for six years.
