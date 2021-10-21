North America Roofing Market Anticipated to Reach $47,517.8 Million in 2025

Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure are expected to drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in investment in interior designing of residential as well as commercial properties fuel the growth of the North America roofing market . At present, the leading consumer in the roofing market is the residential building segment. Increase in focus on energy efficient construction and the demographic shift toward urbanization, boost the usage of roofing systems.The North America Roofing market size was $29,864.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $47,517.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.Development in technology, such as the development of RS-8020 PVC roofing systems by Johns Manville, is one of the major factors that drives the North America roofing market. The system is equipped with UV resistance property that works effectively in the long run, despite harsh weather conditions. In addition, increase in standard of living particularly in the developing countries makes way for different building renovation projects, which fuel the demand for the roofing market.Further, recent flat roof or low-slope roofs usually have a continuous membrane covering. These membranes are installed as incessant sheets, bonded together by adhesives. However, rise in roofing material costs are expected to hinder the North America roofing market growth to a certain extent from 2018 to 2025.Key Market PlayersBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc.Berkshire HathwayBridgestone AmericasCarlisle Companies IncorporatedCertainTeed (Saint Gobain)FiberTite (Seaman Corporation)GAF Materials CorporationIKO IndustriesOwens CorningSika GroupKey Market SegmentsBy TypeShingle RoofingTile RoofingEngineered Solution RoofingPaneled RoofingStructural Concrete RoofingBy Material TypeMetalWoodClay and slateAsphaltConcreteMembranePVCTPOEPDMTorch-onSpray-onBURBy Roof TypeFlat roofSlope roofBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy CountryU.S.Canada