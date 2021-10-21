North America Roofing Market Anticipated to Reach $47,517.8 Million in 2025
Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure are expected to drive the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in investment in interior designing of residential as well as commercial properties fuel the growth of the North America roofing market. At present, the leading consumer in the roofing market is the residential building segment. Increase in focus on energy efficient construction and the demographic shift toward urbanization, boost the usage of roofing systems.
The North America Roofing market size was $29,864.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $47,517.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5279
Development in technology, such as the development of RS-8020 PVC roofing systems by Johns Manville, is one of the major factors that drives the North America roofing market. The system is equipped with UV resistance property that works effectively in the long run, despite harsh weather conditions. In addition, increase in standard of living particularly in the developing countries makes way for different building renovation projects, which fuel the demand for the roofing market.
Further, recent flat roof or low-slope roofs usually have a continuous membrane covering. These membranes are installed as incessant sheets, bonded together by adhesives. However, rise in roofing material costs are expected to hinder the North America roofing market growth to a certain extent from 2018 to 2025.
Key Market Players
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Berkshire Hathway
Bridgestone Americas
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
CertainTeed (Saint Gobain)
FiberTite (Seaman Corporation)
GAF Materials Corporation
IKO Industries
Owens Corning
Sika Group
Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5279
Key Market Segments
By Type
Shingle Roofing
Tile Roofing
Engineered Solution Roofing
Paneled Roofing
Structural Concrete Roofing
By Material Type
Metal
Wood
Clay and slate
Asphalt
Concrete
Membrane
PVC
TPO
EPDM
Torch-on
Spray-on
BUR
By Roof Type
Flat roof
Slope roof
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5279
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn