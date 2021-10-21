Broaching Machine Market Anticipated to Reach $394.6 Million by 2026

The growth in the automotive and industrial machinery sector has developed a better base for market growth as it attracts enormous attention from investors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vertical broaching machine segment registered as largest segment in the global broaching machine market in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the global broaching machine market include rise in demand for metal equipment such as gear parts in the automotive industry, and increase in broaching of components and parts in machinery industries in developing countries. However, the trend of adoption of used broaching machines is expected to hamper the broaching machine market growth.The global broaching machine market size was valued at $245.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $394.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The broaching machines are used for removing unwanted metal from the surface of metal workpiece. Broaching machine types include vertical, horizontal, flatbed, rotary, and others. Moreover, it is also used in various operations in the aerospace and defense sector. The broaching machine market is primarily driven by expansion of the automotive sector in developing economics such as China, India, and Brazil to meet the demand for broaching of its parts and components.Furthermore, as compared to the other regions across the globe, the aerospace sector in North America has experienced growth over the past couple of years, which in turn boost the demand for broaching of machine parts. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the broaching machine market.Key Market PlayersAccu-Cut Diamond Tool CoAmerican Broach & Machine CompanyArthur Klink GmbHAxisco Precision Machinery Co., LtdBroaching Machine SpecialtiesGeneral Broach CompanyMitsubishi Heavy Industries, LtdNachi-Fujikoshi CorpPioneer Broach CompanyV.W. Broaching Service Inc

Key Benefits for Broaching Machine Market:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global broaching machine market.In-depth broaching machine market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.Global broaching machine forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.Key Market SegmentsBy TypeHorizontal Broaching MachineVertical Broaching MachineBy End-userAutomotive industryIndustrial MachineryPrecision engineering machineOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA