Hot Runner Market Projected to Reach $5,241.5 Million by 2026 | By Type, Application

Owing to rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection-molded plastic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors.

Huge requirements for increasingly complex components and systems, huge acceptance of hot runner technology through the injection molding industry, progress in modular designs, and development in analysis tools are some of the major aspects fueling the development of the global hot runner industry. However, high threat of cost-effective substitutes is anticipated to impede the growth of the global hot runner market The global hot runner market size was $2,854.0 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. Hot runner systems are used for reducing wastage of plastic material that arise in the injection molding process. The utilization of a hot runner system increases molding efficiency by offering reduced cycle time, and decrease in labor, material, and energy costs. It also adds significantly to consistency and quality of part, and permits additional flexibility for molding automation. In addition, the global hot runner market is mainly propelled by the rise in demand for optimal quality injection-molded parts from numerous end-use industries such as the consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and others.Moreover, various innovative technologies are established based on hot runner system that includes the PET pre-formed process, stack mold, multi-material shot, and multi-color shot. Further, hot runner market growth in application of valve gate hot runner in varied industries such as automotive and electronic owing to its ability to produce large number of optimal quality parts is estimated to fuel the development of the global hot runner industry.Key Market PlayersBarnes Group Inc.CACO Pacific CorporationEWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.Fast Heat UK LimitedFisa CorporationGünther HeisskanaltechnikHusky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.INCOE CorporationINglass GroupMilacron Inc.Seiki CorporationYudo Group Key BenefitsThe study provides an in-depth global hot runner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.The quantitative analysis of the global hot runner market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine its potential.Key Market SegmentsBy TypeValve gate hot runnerOpen gate hot runnerBy ApplicationAutomotive IndustryElectronic IndustryMedical IndustryPackaging IndustryOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA