Molecular Sieves Market Growth By Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Application Analysis and 2028 Forecast Report

Global Molecular Sieves Market Forecasts to 2028 Analysis By Product Type (Silica Gel, Porous Glass, Activated Carbon), Application, End User (Waste Water Treatment, LNG Industry) and By Geography”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Molecular Sieves Market is accounted for $3,683.00 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,870.14 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processing from the oil and gas industry and rising awareness about the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater are driving the market growth. However, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes may hamper the market growth.
Based on shape, the pelleted segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The pellet molecular sieve has better properties compared to other shaped molecular sieves. It has very high water adsorption capacity and mechanical strength and at the same time very low attrition loss. The main use is in the air & associated gas drying.
Some of the key players profiled in the Molecular Sieves include Arkema, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, CarboTech, Clariant, Dalian Absortbent Co., Ltd, Desicca Chemicals Pvt.Ltd., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc, JIUZHOU CHEMICALS, KNT Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Luoyang Jalon Micro-Nano New Materials Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, and Sorbead India.
