MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 11, 2021 to Monday October 18, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 11, 2021, through Monday, October 18, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 33 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 11, 2021

A Taurus PT945 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Lamont Payne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-147-732

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

A Ruger 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-148-058

A Century Arms Canik TP9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Greylin Theodore Hunter, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-148-318

A Ruger LCP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-148-377

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deago Dontae Hinton, of no fixed address, for Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-148-559

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun, a Benelli S.P.A. 12 gauge shotgun, and a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 4900 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-148-787

A Ruger 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Tyrone Wilkins, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-148-896

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PTIII 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of S Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Damari Brown, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Andre Whitehead, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-148-900

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Farragut Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Kamar Dominick Queen, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Erwin Leonard DuBose, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Murder I and Assault with the Intent to Kill. CCN: 21-126-325

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Bernard Daniel Lyles, of Culpeper, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License/Prior Felony, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-149-060

Thursday, October 14, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Gerry Lewis Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-149-120

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Joseph Towsend Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-149-125

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Roche Quintell Thames, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-149-537

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Carlos James Lee, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 21-149-559

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Gerald Thomas Turner, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Robert Harper, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-149-686

Friday, October 15, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Ray Anthony Clark, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-149-731

A Century Arms Canik 55 TP9SF 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Justin Delonte Borum, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-149-738

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-149-739

A Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-149-746

A Browning Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old David Greene, of no fixed address, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-150-247

Saturday, October 16, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P226 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Van Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Gary Lee Martin, of Lanham, MD, and 29-year-old Tony Butler, Jr., of Landover, MD, for Assault with Intent to Kill and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-150-432

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Rodney McCray, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Receive/Possess a Firearm Having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered. CCN: 21-150-694

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-150-830

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Bryant Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Carlos Hassan Andrews, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-150-852

Sunday, October 17, 2021

A Ruger 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonia Saldana-Lima, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-150-954

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Livingston Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Khari Antione Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Driving under the Influence, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-151-008

A Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old Benjamin Cornell Reels, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-151-137

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Kyle Styles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-151-176

Monday, October 18, 2021

A Taurus Millennium PT111-G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-151-954

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

