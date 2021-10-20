Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,697 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspect gained entry to an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 ­­­

On Monday, October 18, 2021, 34 year-old Jamal Ian Borum, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.