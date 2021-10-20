Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspect gained entry to an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, 34 year-old Jamal Ian Borum, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.