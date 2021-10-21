Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:45 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched property from the victim and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 37 year-old Lavita Moye, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).