Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in the 2400 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:58 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Richard Bangura, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2400 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

