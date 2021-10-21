PRESS ADVISORY: Missouri, Texas Attorney General to Host Press Conference on Border

Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will host a press conference on the border to announce the next step in the fight against the Biden Administration’s failed border policies. WHO: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton WHAT: Missouri and Texas Attorneys General will announce the next step in the fight against the Biden Administration’s failed border policies. WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. MT (Media may arrive starting at 2:00 p.m. MT) WHERE: 2700 W Paisano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922

