PRESS ADVISORY: Missouri, Texas Attorney General to Host Press Conference on Border

Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will host a press conference on the border to announce the next step in the fight against the Biden Administration’s failed border policies.     WHO: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton   WHAT: Missouri and Texas Attorneys General will announce the next step in the fight against the Biden Administration’s failed border policies.                WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. MT (Media may arrive starting at 2:00 p.m. MT)   WHERE: 2700 W Paisano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922

