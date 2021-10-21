New National Innocence Summit Launches an All-Inclusive Platform for Criminal Justice Reform Groups Across the US

Over 22 speakers will present at the 2021 Innocence Summit

A Life For A Life Urban Initiative Seeks to Increase National Awareness of the Wrongfully Convicted By Hosting a United Alliance of Social Justice Advocates.

We all agree that the system is broken and it needs to be fixed.” — Reverend Erinna McKissick

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST, A Life for a Life Urban Initiative (ALALUI) will host its first virtual Innocence Summit. During the Summit, criminal justice professionals, journalists, social justice advocates, and faith leaders from across the country will come together to discuss: the importance of prison reform, issues surrounding mass incarceration, criminal justice legislation, wrongful convictions, re-entry, and the numerous ways that individuals can become involved in helping to bring about positive change.

This event is being held in October in recognition of Clergy Appreciation Month and is a part of ALALUI's continual efforts to emphasize the importance of prison reform and create greater awareness about the broad scope of police and prosecutorial misconduct, especially against minorities, throughout the nation. The ALALUI is inviting 100 pastors nationwide to join in the conversation by registering for this event. All registered clergy will receive a free gift. This event is virtual and free to the public and can be live-streamed, via Facebook Live at facebook.com/alife4alifeui.

This year's guest presenters will include Prison Fellowship (Lansdowne, VA), Equal Justice Initiative (Montgomery, AL), Safe & Just Michigan(Lansing, MI), Justice Warriors Academy (Ontario, CA), Families Against Mandatory Minimums (Washington, D.C.), the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit (Detroit, MI), several exonerees and an interdenominational panel of clergy from across the U.S.

A Life for A Life Urban Initiative's Co-Founder, Reverend Erinna McKissick, says that the diversity of presenters and speakers at the summit is what makes it unique from other innocence events. "Each of the organizations represented at the Innocence Summit have their own mission and that's actually the beauty in what we are doing. They are not all innocence organizations. We are strategically bringing exonerees, returning citizens, clergy, politicians, journalists, community leaders, and social justice advocates all together in one place to have one massive conversation on the one thing we all have in common; a passion for criminal justice reform. We all agree that the system is broken and it needs to be fixed. There's a lot of work to do and it starts with determining how we can work together to educate our communities and bring about positive change."

During a special segment of the summit, the ALALUI will also spotlight the ongoing stories of wrongfully incarcerated prisoners who are currently fighting for their freedom behind bars; in hopes that drawing national attention to their cases encourages the governmental support needed to bring about relief. Lastly, the ALALUI will honor four community organizations and/or individuals that have done exemplary prison reform work over the years. The selected honorees are Clergy for Prison Reform, Jackson, MS; Tonya Roberson Ministries, Detroit, MI; Center for Wrongful Convictions, Chicago, IL; and Professor Imran Syed, Co- Director of the Innocence Clinic, Ann Arbor, MI. For more information or to register visit www.alifeforalife.org.

A Life for A Life Urban Initiative (ALALUI) is a nonprofit grassroots organization in Michigan that was founded in 2013. The organization's mission is to advocate for social justice by creating greater awareness about the wrongfully convicted and to share their stories of innocence and humanity.

