Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law

20 October 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. The arguments will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Hulston Hall on campus.

A panel consisting of Judge Mark Pfeiffer, Judge Alok Ahuja and Judge Thomas Chapman will hear oral arguments in four cases. The judges will also take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and take questions from the audience.

Judge Pfeiffer will preside over the proceedings at the University of Missouri. He was appointed to the Western District in 2009, and, before his appointment, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. He is a 1991 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Judge Ahuja was appointed to the Western District in 2007. Previously, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Kansas City. Judge Chapman was appointed to the court in 2018. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as a circuit judge in the 43rd Judicial Circuit of Missouri (Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb and Livingston counties) for more than seven years.

The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.

