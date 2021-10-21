NANASP CALLS ACIP DECISION TO NOT CONSIDER PNEUMONIA VACCINE FOR THOSE 50+ SHORTSIGHTED: URGE IMMEDIATE RECONSIDERATION
WASHINGTOM, DC, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) issued the following statement regarding today’s vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on pneumococcal vaccination recommendations:
“As one of the largest national organizations to represent the nutritional and overall health needs for older Americans, we appreciate the work that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has taken to ensure older Americans will be protected from pneumococcal disease by recommending newly FDA approved vaccines to be available for adults aged 65 and older.
However, today’s vote to recommend for this age group, and not those aged 50+ as had been discussed at previous ACIP meetings is a missed opportunity. As outlined in CDC’s own data, a recommendation for 50+ was shown to have the potential to save lives, be cost effective and reduce racial and ethnic disparities that already limit access to vaccinations.
It is unclear why there was a change in the recommendation on the vote from what was discussed at the September meeting, where ACIP’s own pneumococcal working group shared that the evidence for recommendation for 50 and older was favorable.
For those of us who work on the ground in public health, today was a disappointment.
In a time where lung health and the value of vaccinations is in the forefront of America’s collective mind, we should be doing everything we can to prevent the spread of vaccine preventable diseases, including pneumococcal disease. Limited recommendations fail to achieve this wider goal.
About NANASP
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
Jen Daly
