Exceptionally Robust Asthma Pipeline with More Than 100+ Pipeline Therapies Propelling the Lung Disease’s Research Sphere Extensively

Asthma is considered to be one of the world's most common diseases affecting the population, and is also a life-threatening condition affecting patients' regular breathing. Asthma has a very robust research pipeline, with several candidates in late and mid stages of development. There are also several double and triple combination inhalers in late-stage development for asthma that aim to improve compliance rates.

DelveInsight’s ‘Asthma Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Asthma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Asthma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Asthma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Asthma treatment scenario include Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Equillium, Viatris, Synermore Biologics, Tarus Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EURRUS Biotech, Palobiofarma SL, 4D pharma plc, AB Science, Pearl Therapeutics, Avillion, Novartis, Celltrion, AstraZeneca, Atopix Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EMS, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., CSL Behring, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Kinaset Therapeutics Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Evelo Biosciences, Inc, Atridia Pty Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, and many others.

and many others. Essential Asthma pipeline therapies such as Tezepelumab, Depemokimab, MG 01/T 517, Masitinib, BGF MDI, NOV-14, FB704A, TEV-53275, ADX-629, FP-025, SelK2, MRx-4DP0004, AQ001S, EQ001, SHR-1703, A2BR inhibitors , PR103, KN-002, TQC2731, Zavegepant, MTPS9579A, CM326, ZL-2102, Dexpramipexole, VR588, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

Dexpramipexole, VR588, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. Tezepelumab is an investigational, potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab to treat patients suffering from severe asthma.

is an investigational, potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab to treat patients suffering from severe asthma. GSK’294 is an investigational medicine with potential to be the first biologic to deliver long-acting suppression of IL-5 in patients with SEA from one subcutaneous injection every six months. GalaxoSmithKline has dosed a first patient in March 2021 to evaluate GSK 294 for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA).

is an investigational medicine with potential to be the first biologic to deliver long-acting suppression of IL-5 in patients with SEA from one subcutaneous injection every six months. has dosed a first patient in March 2021 to evaluate GSK 294 for the treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA). UK-based Vectura Group and Kinaset Therapeutics came under an agreement for the development and commercialization of VR588, an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the treatment of severe asthma. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials.

and came under an agreement for the development and commercialization of an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the treatment of severe asthma. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials. In April 2020, LEO Pharma Enters License Agreement with Oneness Biotech and Microbio Shanghai for FB825 a Novel Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma Drug Candidate

Enters License Agreement with for a Novel Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma Drug Candidate Aslan Pharma portfolio is led by ASLAN004, a novel, first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to be the best-in-disease for atopic dermatitis and asthma.

portfolio is led by a novel, first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor that has the potential to be the best-in-disease for atopic dermatitis and asthma. In September 2021, Albuterol/Budesonide Fixed-Dose Combo showed promising results in Phase III clinical trials.

Fixed-Dose Combo showed promising results in Phase III clinical trials. Masitinib, another potential Asthma pipeline therapy is under investigation for severe asthma which is uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids (OCS) and also in severe asthma uncontrolled by high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS). Positive Phase III results of masitinib in Severe Asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids have been reported.

The Asthma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Asthma products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Asthma pipeline landscape.

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a long-term condition affecting children and adults. The air passages in the lungs become narrow due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the small airways. This causes asthma symptoms: cough, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Asthma triggers vary from person to person but can include viral infections (colds), dust, smoke, fumes, changes in the weather, grass and tree pollen, animal fur and feathers, strong soaps, and perfume.

Asthma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Tezepelumab Amgen Preregistration Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors Intravenous Depemokimab GlaxoSmithKline III Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous MG 01/T 517 Inmunotek III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous Masitinib AB Sciences III Colony stimulating factor inhibitors Oral BGF MDI AstraZeneca III Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists Inhalation NOV-14 Novartis II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors Inhalation FB704A Oneness Biotech II Interleukin 6 inhibitors Intravenous TEV-53275 Teva Pharmaceutical II NA Subcutaneous ADX-629 Aldeyra Therapeutics II Aldehyde inhibitors Oral FP-025 Foresee Pharmaceuticals II Matrix metalloproteinase 12 inhibitors Oral SelK2 Tetherex Pharmaceuticals II P-selectin ligand protein inhibitors Intravenous MRx-4DP0004 4D Pharma PLC I/II Bacteria replacements; Immunomodulators Oral AQ001S Aquilon Pharma I/II NA Inhalation EQ001 Equillium/ Biocon Limited I CD6 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous SHR-1703 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine I Immunomodulators Subcutaneous A2BR inhibitors Tarus Therapeutics Preclinical Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists NA PR103 Shandong Boan Biotechnology Preclinical Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists Parenteral

Asthma Therapeutics Assessment

The Asthma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Asthma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Inhalation

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Small molecules

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Oligonucleotide

By Mechanism of Action

Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists

Adenosine A2B receptor antagonists

Interleukin 6 inhibitors

Aldehyde inhibitor

Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor

Colony-stimulating factor inhibitors

Immunomodulator

Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists

Scope of the Asthma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Equillium, Viatris, Synermore Biologics, Tarus Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EURRUS Biotech, Palobiofarma SL, 4D pharma plc, AB Science, Pearl Therapeutics, Avillion, Novartis, Celltrion, AstraZeneca, Atopix Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, EMS, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., CSL Behring, Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., Kinaset Therapeutics Inc, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Evelo Biosciences, Inc, Atridia Pty Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Asthma: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Therapeutic Assessment 6 Asthma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7.1 Tezepelumab: Amgen 8 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 NOV-14: Novartis 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 SHR-1703: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine 10 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 Research programme: A2BR inhibitors: Tarus Therapeutics 11 Inactive Products 12 Asthma Key Companies 13 Asthma Key Products 14 Asthma- Unmet Needs 15 Asthma- Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Asthma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Asthma Analyst Views 18 Asthma Key Companies 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

