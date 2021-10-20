Submit Release
Oper­a­tion ​‘Wash Out’ Results in 38 Arrest­ed for Gang-Relat­ed Offenses

The Office of the Attorney General assisted in an operation that resulted in the arrest of 38 fugitives wanted for gang-related offenses. In Bexar County, the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force’s warrant initiative, named Operation Wash Out, from September 20-27. These efforts focused on members of the most violent gangs in the greater San Antonio metropolitan area. As a result of this warrant initiative, the following were arrested – including one of Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted:  

  • Moses Calderon – Parole Violation for Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang. Texas Top 10 Most Wanted.  
  • Steven Acevedo – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.  
  • Samantha Acosta –Possession of Controlled Substance.  
  • John Anthony Arroyo – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens and Stolen Vehicle.  
  • Ruben Benavides – Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant and 2 counts of Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Klik Gang.  
  • Nicholas Blanco – Racketeering and Murder.  
  • Ricky Ohara Coleman – Parole Violation for Assault Bodily Injury Family Violence. Member of Wheatley Court Gang.  
  • Jonathan Duque – Assault Family Violence.  
  • Brenna Farley – 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.  
  • Rogelio Gloria Flores – Probation Violation for Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine. Mexican Mafia Gang Member.  
  • Arturo Garza, Jr. – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.  
  • Ceasar Andrew Gomez – Probation Violation for Amphetamine Possession. Texas Syndicate Gang Member.  
  • Adrian Michael Gonzales – Assault Family Violence Strangulation. 
  • Monte Joseph Govan – Parole Violation for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. 
  • Lane Everett Grinage – Felon in Possession of Firearm. 
  • David Anthony Hernandez – Probation Violation for Dangerous Drugs and Probation Violation for Smuggling.  
  • Larry Guerrero Hernandez – Parole Violation for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang. 
  • Linda Flor Ibarra – Aggravated Robbery.  
  • Rolando Lopez – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens. Taiza Gang Member.  
  • Rene Arnold Martinez – Tampering with Evidence and Assault Family Violence. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.  
  • Rafael Resendez – Possession of Controlled Substance.  
  • Nathaniel Xavier Ramirez – Probation Revocation for Evading Arrest and Detention with Vehicle. Member of West Side Varrios Gang.  
  • Humberto Ramos – Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang.  
  • Michael Roberson – Parole Violation for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Failure to Appear regarding a 2nd DWI. Member of the Bloods Gang.
  • Ruben Rocha – Assault Public Servant.  
  • Marc Andrew Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.  
  • Guzman Carrizales Sambrano – Parole Violation for Homicide and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penal Institution.  
  • Jeremiah Sambrano – Failure to Appear Assault and Escape from Custody.  
  • Spurgeon Williams – Probation Violation for Cocaine. Member of East Terrace Crips Gang.   
  • Matthew Alexander Woosley – Felon in Possession of Firearm. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.  
  • Tyson William Yetts – Parole Violation for Assault Family Member.  
  • David Zepeda – Parole Violation for Murder. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang. 

