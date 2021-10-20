The Office of the Attorney General assisted in an operation that resulted in the arrest of 38 fugitives wanted for gang-related offenses. In Bexar County, the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force’s warrant initiative, named Operation Wash Out, from September 20-27. These efforts focused on members of the most violent gangs in the greater San Antonio metropolitan area. As a result of this warrant initiative, the following were arrested – including one of Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted:

Moses Calderon – Parole Violation for Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang. Texas Top 10 Most Wanted.

Steven Acevedo – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.

Samantha Acosta –Possession of Controlled Substance.

John Anthony Arroyo – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens and Stolen Vehicle.

Ruben Benavides – Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant and 2 counts of Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Klik Gang.

Nicholas Blanco – Racketeering and Murder.

Ricky Ohara Coleman – Parole Violation for Assault Bodily Injury Family Violence. Member of Wheatley Court Gang.

Jonathan Duque – Assault Family Violence.

Brenna Farley – 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Rogelio Gloria Flores – Probation Violation for Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine. Mexican Mafia Gang Member.

Arturo Garza, Jr. – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.

Ceasar Andrew Gomez – Probation Violation for Amphetamine Possession. Texas Syndicate Gang Member.

Adrian Michael Gonzales – Assault Family Violence Strangulation.

Monte Joseph Govan – Parole Violation for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Lane Everett Grinage – Felon in Possession of Firearm.

David Anthony Hernandez – Probation Violation for Dangerous Drugs and Probation Violation for Smuggling.

Larry Guerrero Hernandez – Parole Violation for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang.

Linda Flor Ibarra – Aggravated Robbery.

Rolando Lopez – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens. Taiza Gang Member.

Rene Arnold Martinez – Tampering with Evidence and Assault Family Violence. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.

Rafael Resendez – Possession of Controlled Substance.

Nathaniel Xavier Ramirez – Probation Revocation for Evading Arrest and Detention with Vehicle. Member of West Side Varrios Gang.

Humberto Ramos – Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang.

Michael Roberson – Parole Violation for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Failure to Appear regarding a 2nd DWI. Member of the Bloods Gang.

Ruben Rocha – Assault Public Servant.

Marc Andrew Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.

Guzman Carrizales Sambrano – Parole Violation for Homicide and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penal Institution.

Jeremiah Sambrano – Failure to Appear Assault and Escape from Custody.

Spurgeon Williams – Probation Violation for Cocaine. Member of East Terrace Crips Gang.

Matthew Alexander Woosley – Felon in Possession of Firearm. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.

Tyson William Yetts – Parole Violation for Assault Family Member.

– Parole Violation for Assault Family Member. David Zepeda – Parole Violation for Murder. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang.