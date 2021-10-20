Operation ‘Wash Out’ Results in 38 Arrested for Gang-Related Offenses
The Office of the Attorney General assisted in an operation that resulted in the arrest of 38 fugitives wanted for gang-related offenses. In Bexar County, the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit assisted the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force’s warrant initiative, named Operation Wash Out, from September 20-27. These efforts focused on members of the most violent gangs in the greater San Antonio metropolitan area. As a result of this warrant initiative, the following were arrested – including one of Texas’s Top 10 Most Wanted:
- Moses Calderon – Parole Violation for Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang. Texas Top 10 Most Wanted.
- Steven Acevedo – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.
- Samantha Acosta –Possession of Controlled Substance.
- John Anthony Arroyo – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens and Stolen Vehicle.
- Ruben Benavides – Parole Violation for Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant and 2 counts of Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Klik Gang.
- Nicholas Blanco – Racketeering and Murder.
- Ricky Ohara Coleman – Parole Violation for Assault Bodily Injury Family Violence. Member of Wheatley Court Gang.
- Jonathan Duque – Assault Family Violence.
- Brenna Farley – 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
- Rogelio Gloria Flores – Probation Violation for Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine. Mexican Mafia Gang Member.
- Arturo Garza, Jr. – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.
- Ceasar Andrew Gomez – Probation Violation for Amphetamine Possession. Texas Syndicate Gang Member.
- Adrian Michael Gonzales – Assault Family Violence Strangulation.
- Monte Joseph Govan – Parole Violation for Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
- Lane Everett Grinage – Felon in Possession of Firearm.
- David Anthony Hernandez – Probation Violation for Dangerous Drugs and Probation Violation for Smuggling.
- Larry Guerrero Hernandez – Parole Violation for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and Assault Bodily Injury. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang.
- Linda Flor Ibarra – Aggravated Robbery.
- Rolando Lopez – Probation Violation for Smuggling Aliens. Taiza Gang Member.
- Rene Arnold Martinez – Tampering with Evidence and Assault Family Violence. Member of Texas Mexican Mafia Gang.
- Rafael Resendez – Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Nathaniel Xavier Ramirez – Probation Revocation for Evading Arrest and Detention with Vehicle. Member of West Side Varrios Gang.
- Humberto Ramos – Possession of Dangerous Drugs. Member of Hermanos Pistoleros Gang.
- Michael Roberson – Parole Violation for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Failure to Appear regarding a 2nd DWI. Member of the Bloods Gang.
- Ruben Rocha – Assault Public Servant.
- Marc Andrew Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.
- Guzman Carrizales Sambrano – Parole Violation for Homicide and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penal Institution.
- Jeremiah Sambrano – Failure to Appear Assault and Escape from Custody.
- Spurgeon Williams – Probation Violation for Cocaine. Member of East Terrace Crips Gang.
- Matthew Alexander Woosley – Felon in Possession of Firearm. Member of Tango Orejon Gang.
- Tyson William Yetts – Parole Violation for Assault Family Member.
- David Zepeda – Parole Violation for Murder. Member of Mexican Mafia Gang.