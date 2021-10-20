Traffic Fatality: 1200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:00 am, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was outside of a crosswalk, and then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Elizabeth Burdette, of Cowansville, PA.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.