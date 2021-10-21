e7 Health offers PCR COVID test results in 2 hours or less, perfect for event-goers, travelers
Schedule a drive-up appointment and receive same-day results online
We are seeing an increase in travelers as well as events in Las Vegas requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or a PCR test.”LAS VEGAS, NV, US, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In need of a negative COVID-19 test to travel internationally? Need one to get into a concert or event? Thanks to e7 Health, Las Vegas residents and visitors can receive results for a PCR COVID-19 test, the highest standard in COVID testing, in just two hours.
— Jonathan Baktari, MD
The COVID-19 PCR nasal swab test administered by e7 Health has been approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA.
“Generally, with PCR tests, clinics are going to produce results within 24-72 hours. We’ve wanted to stay on the cutting edge of COVID testing since day one, and we’re now offering an FDA-authorized PCR test with results in a fraction of that time,” said Dr. Jonathan Baktari, MD, CEO of e7 Health.
The e7 clinics are also getting calls from some clients who need a PCR COVID-19 test after realizing they had taken another type of test that wouldn’t suffice for an event, travel or another situation. Since e7 Health’s locations are near the Strip, they can schedule tests almost immediately and get results sometimes in as little as 45 minutes.
“We are seeing an increase in travelers as well as events in Las Vegas requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or a PCR test,” Dr. Baktari added. “Most of our travelers are returning to Canada or traveling on international flights to countries requiring a test. Events such as Life is Beautiful and iHeart Radio required testing, and we see that trend continuing.”
Amanda Ellis, e7’s client relationship manager, also said it’s common for both locals and travelers alike to sometimes accidentally overlook guidance on events and call the clinics last minute for help.
“A lot of times people may not pay attention to what organizers have posted or they don’t see the information on the ticket,” Ellis said. “We’re able to help them out so they can enjoy the event.”
Same-day appointments are available. Since all of e7 Health’s testing is done in-house, there are no delays with results, which are sent electronically so you can access them on mobile devices from anywhere. The test results also include a QR code, which is required by some airlines.
e7 has partnered with numerous Las Vegas Strip resorts, whose customer-facing staff inform visitors the tests are available. At the same time, e7 has expanded hours to accommodate a growing volume of patients.
The testing process is simple: Purchase your test online at e7health.com or call 702-800-2723, and arrive for your scheduled test collection from your vehicle.
e7 Health has two Las Vegas locations: 500 E. Windmill Lane, Suite. 155 & 2051 N. Rainbow Boulevard., Suite. 100.
For more information, visit
e7health.com/express-same-day-covid-19-pcr-testing
MORE ABOUT e7 HEALTH
e7 Health is a preventative health and wellness company supervised by board-certified doctors.
e7 Health provides seven sectors of preventive medical care in the convenience of a one-stop clinic and has pioneered an array of wellness programs that combine the latest in wellness medicine with advanced software technology.
Its proprietary-owned and -developed suite of software systems allow it to leverage technology to provide cutting-edge medical care while providing efficiencies and cost-savings for its clients.
For more information, call 702-800-2723 or visit e7health.com.
