5 Unrivaled Benefits Surfing Can Bring to Your Life by Cory R. Cole
Surfer and outdoorsman Cory R. Cole discusses five life-changing benefits offered by the sport of surfingBRIELLA, NJ, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfing is more than just a sport. It's a lifestyle. Avid surfers like New Jersey local Cory R. Cole are hooked on the sport, but it may be difficult to understand why if you haven't tried it.
Cory R. Cole recently discussed five major mental and physical benefits he has experienced from a life of surfing and water sports.
1. Heart Health
One of the major reasons anyone does physical activity is to remain active and healthy. Surfing is an ideal sport for improving heart health. It's a full-body workout, using the arms, shoulders, back, legs, core, and countless other muscles. It also involves several kinds of exercise within a single sport, including paddling to catch a wave as well as the act of surfing the wave itself.
Cory R. Cole explained that surfing regularly can help lower your resting heart rate and blood pressure, reducing the change of heart attack, stroke, and other diseases.
2. Muscle Strength
You've probably seen photos or videos of surfers, and they all look pretty buff. Not all surfers have six-packs or look like models, but they do tend to have stronger muscles than those who don't perform regular physical activity.
Surfing is a sport that relies entirely on bodyweight, toning the muscles without adding bulk. Just a few of the muscles worked during a surf session include lumbar muscles, obliques, biceps, triceps, trapezius, abdominal, and deltoids.
3. Boosting the Immune System
The world is more concerned with boosting the immune system now than ever before. Surfing is a sport that has been proven to improve your body's ability to fend off illness, especially if you surf in cold water.
Cold-water therapy activates the body's natural ability to heal itself. It also can relieve the uncomfortable symptoms of some medical conditions, improve the lymphatic system, and increase circulation. Cory R. Cole added that cold water provides anti-inflammatory pressure that can ease pain and headaches. It's no surprise that avid surfers state they always feel better after a surf.
4. Reduced Stress and Anxiety
The physical benefits of surfing may seem obvious, but this sport offers countless mental benefits as well. It's easy to feel down after a difficult day at work or an argument with a loved one. Surfing combines the benefits of the outdoors and sunshine with the benefits of working out. Best of all -- surfing is fun.
Working out and being outdoors releases the body's feel-good chemicals, which include L-theanine or dopamine. This can lead to less stress and an overall increased mood. Spending time soaking in saltwater under the sun's rays is almost guaranteed to lift anyone's mood. Just ask a surfer.
5. Improved Social Life
The surfing community is a huge one. Trusted sources like the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the Surf Industry Manufacturer's Association (SIMA) estimate that between 17 and 35 million people surf regularly. It's almost impossible not to meet new people whether you're out in the lineup or preparing your gear in the parking lot.
Surfing is a social, lifelong activity. It's a sport you can enjoy with your kids, your spouse, your friends, or even strangers. The social aspects of surfing can improve your social network, boost self-confidence, and improve your mood.
Get Started
Cory R. Cole explained that the best way to get involved in the sport of surfing is to start with a lesson given by a qualified instructor. An instructor will offer all the rules and safety information you need to enjoy excellent surf sessions without crashing into other surfers or causing problems in the lineup. Head to your local surf shop to find out more about local opportunities for surf lessons.
Still not convinced? Ask any surfer what the sport brings into his or her life, and you'll likely hear a thousand different responses. The most common one will probably be that surfing brings joy. It's a purely fun activity that can be enjoyed by anyone from young kids to adults in retirement, and you'll see a mixture of all ages out in the water. Catch a wave and find out for yourself just how beneficial the sport of surfing can be.
