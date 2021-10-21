Stryker Dominates the U.S. Minimally Invasive Bunion Device Market Despite COVID-19

Most orthopedic procedures, throughout 2020, were not deemed essential. Because of this, a lot of markets experienced declines, including the U.S. minimally invasive bunion device market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has unveiled updated insights on the U.S. minimally invasive bunion device market. iData’s analysis addresses brand-level metrics including average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold. Based on the data, revenue and units sold minimally decreased, in general, in Q2’ 20 as COVID-19 hit. Despite this, both revenue and units sold have begun climbing back up to pre-COVID levels but have yet to exceed historical numbers.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

Throughout the analysis on the U.S. minimally invasive bunion device market, 13 companies and over 50 brands were analyzed within three market segments including screw, k-wire, and burr. The insights obtained from the updated market analysis generated expected results. Overall, the revenue and units sold decreased due to COVID-19. The global pandemic wreaked havoc on many markets and further influenced the decline within the U.S. minimally invasive bunion device market. Despite this, the aggregate data indicates that, overall, the companies were able to recover by Q3’ 20 and continue growing into Q2 ‘21 and beyond.

Out of all 13 companies, Stryker was able to remain dominant in terms of overall revenue generated. Arthrex and Acumed, following by a substantial margin, were able to generate the second and third largest revenues, independent of Styker. Despite Acumed generating a significant amount of revenue, the company suffered in both Q1 and Q2 ‘20. Since then, Acumed has been able to recover but has been struggling to maintain consistent growth, leaving room for others to overtake them in terms of revenue share.

