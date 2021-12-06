Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Specifics About Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

If a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma wants the best possible compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303. We think you will be very glad you did.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma in Tennessee to focus in on their compensation. It is not uncommon for a Navy Veterans compensation claim to be worth millions. To get this kind of result it is incredibly important the Navy Veteran recall some of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos as part of their duty station on a ship, submarine or while their ship or submarine was at a shipyard undergoing repairs. The Veteran might have been assigned to a navy ship or submarine's engine room-propulsion center, or as a mechanic, welder, plumber, electrician, as an NCO or officer overseeing the repairs while at sea or preparing for deployment.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Tennessee the Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma