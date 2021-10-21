BearRight.net launches revolutionary conservative/independent platform as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter
BearRight.net platform started enrolling members on September 3rd, 2021. BearRight.net has grown at the astronomical rate of over 1,573 percent.PROVO, UT, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BearRight.net management offered the following reasons and commentary on why BearRight.net is so important in the fight against cancel culture, WOKE, critical race theory. When individuals have free speech, their lives take on more importance. Without exception when people communicate openly and freely, their relationships are stronger and better. But here’s what’s happening on social media and across the biased networks. If someone disagrees with your point of view or with the way you say it, they immediately want to cancel you and stop you from communicating openly. The biased media and big tech have piled on and cancel culture is threatening the very rights found in the American Constitution.
BearRight.net believes that there is a solution to this threat. To start with, every one of us needs to stand up and be counted. This means that we need to stop being afraid of saying what we really believe. Far too many of us have been content to be the “Silent Majority.” BearRight.net was formed as a way to give voice to this same “Silent Majority.”
Large technology and social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, appear to have coordinated together, at least in purpose, to delist and not to do business with companies and individuals who are of the conservative or independent political persuasion. At BearRight, we believe every individual bears the right to those freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights and the American Constitution.
BearRight has found that their audience is far more conservative than liberal and there is a reason for this. Far too many individuals with right-leaning thoughts believe that they are continually characterized as extreme, while they personally believe that they are only expressing thoughts believed by the majority. BearRight does not filter its members. The difference between BearRight and Facebook or Twitter is that BearRight doesn’t ban or cancel thought that is different than the norm on the platform. At BearRight, freedom of speech is truly sacred.
BearRight has elements that are common to other social media sites but also includes other elements that the company feels are needed in the conservative online movement. These include:
• Crown Funding Resources that can allow conservative individuals and causes to access funding venues for worthwhile projects, products, and services.
• Online Instruction and Resources for accessing content that might be restricted through left-leaning biased companies and platforms.
• Easier and Faster Access to conservative venues.
• BearRight promotes community efforts that promote family and patriotic values.
• BearRight does not rely on the App Store or Google Playstore to get started using the platform. Instead, the platform is available through a virtual app on your home screen.
• All members can post texts, images, videos, and links in addition to having a Personal Page where members can post content only available to individuals who they approve.
• A one-to-one chat and messenger service tied directly to the BearRight Platform.
The mission statement of BearRight.net can best be illuminated with the simple phrase – “Speech is only Free when all parties feel free to express their fears, concerns, and dreams without penalty of censure, cancellation, or intimidation.” Any realistic review of the social media outlets and platforms reveals a left-leaning bias. BearRight.net seeks to level the field of political thought. All ideas are free to be posted on BearRight.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON BearRight.net:
Link to BearRight.net Landing Page: https://www.bearright.net/glp
Link to YouTube Video BearRight.net Solution to Free Speech: https://youtu.be/rBQ6SNyDGtg
Email Contact Information: service@bearright.net
Gary G Cochran
BearRight, LLC
+1 801-362-9927
email us here