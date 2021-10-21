TRILLERVERZ III AT BARCLAYS CENTER SELLS OUT — SHATTERS MULTIPLE RECORDS --ACCLAIMED NEW SERIES CONTINUES TO TOP CHARTS
SHATTERS MULTIPLE RECORDS
ACCLAIMED NEW SERIES CONTINUES TO TOP CHARTS
ON TARGET TO BREAK 1 MILLION PAYING SUBS WITHIN ITS FIRST YEAR
TrillerVerz Subscriptions $2.99 a Month on FITE Triples its Viewership—
Expects to Break 1M Monthly Paying Subscribers by Year End.
BARCLAYS CENTER in Brooklyn, NY played host to TRILLERVERZ III this past weekend as TRILLER FIGHT CLUB and VERZUZ presented an extraordinary weekend of world class professional boxing paired with iconic music legends WYCLEF JEAN and SUPER CAT on Saturday, October 16 and BIG DADDY KANE and KRS-ONE on Sunday, October 17.
With accolades pouring in from the music industry in addition to the sports and entertainment media for the two-day event broadcast to record setting numbers on FITE in addition to social media, fans wait in heightened anticipation for the forthcoming next TRILLERVERZ announcement. Total viewership for the weekend exceeded 2,954,000. (Both events are also available for replay on FITE.TV.
Below is a detailed graph outlining the success of TRILLERVERZ III viewership compared to other weekly network broadcasts this month.
NCIS – 7.65M viewers
The Voice – 6.36M viewers
911 – 5.28M viewers
Dancing with the Stars – 5.02M viewers
TrillerVerz III – 2.954M viewers
The Wonder Year – 2.771M viewers
Alter Ego – 2.481M viewers
Ordinary Joe – 2.43M viewers
Home Sweet Home – 1.4M viewers
The Big Leap – 1.19M viewers
Featuring remarkable and distinctive production throughout, the entire weekend was produced by NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’.
Saturday night kicked off at BARCLAYS CENTER with an outstanding four-fight boxing card featuring Brooklyn’s finest and most entertaining fighters. In the main event of the evening, CLETUS ‘THE HEBREW HAMMER’ SELDIN, fighting in front of thousands of his ‘Hammerhead’ supporters, knocked out Brazil’s William Silva in the seventh round. The highlight reel stoppage went viral on social media as over 300,000 fans from all over the world expressed their amazement within the first thirty minutes.
Additional Brooklyn fighters posting big wins in front of the exhilarated crowd included WILL MADERA, PETROS ANANYAN and CESAR FRANCIS.
As the boxing concluded, fans in the arena watched as a quick production change revealed a full stage set up for a sensational two-hour concert headlined by WYCLEF JEAN and SUPER CAT which had the crowd dancing in the aisles. The concert was the debut of the new Iconz Series Presented by VERZUZ. In a true celebration of the Dancehall Culture, among the special guests paying tribute were BARRINGTON LEVY, KRANIUM, BABY CHAM and crowd favorite KONSHENS.
Sunday night had an early arriving, massive crowd excited to see the long-awaited VERZUZ battle between Brooklyn legends BIG DADDY KANE and KRS-ONE. Following a passionate introduction by FAT JOE, over more than two hours both legends filled the venue with an array of their hits as well as numerous hip-hop tracks which have filled the airwaves over the last three decades. DJ SCRATCH hit the turntables for BIG DADDY KANE while DJ KID CAPRI held down for KRS-ONE.
Among the special guests during the VERZUZ battle were ROXANNE SHANTE, ERIC B, DAS EFX, MAD LION, NICE & SMOOTH, CRAIG G and MASTA ACE. Break dancers were also well represented with POPMASTER FABEL and CRAZY LEGS displaying their show-stopping skills and having BARCLAYS CENTER bouncing with adulation while witnessing their stunning backflips.
FITE a wholly owned subsidiary of TRILLER is now the largest combat sports app and one of the largest sports apps with 6M paying households available on virtually every TV, phones and pad including Apple TV, Roku, App Store, Samsung, Sony, PlayStation, android and is the fastest growing live sports app in the world.
TRILLERVERZ is the first ever -- Combining Boxing and VERZUZ.
Bernie Bahrmasel
