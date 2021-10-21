Mobile Edge Delivers Tech Over the Holidays to Help Take the Stress Out of Traveling
Travel With Style and Confidence this Season with Mobile Edge Tech
Mobile Edge can’t protect your health, we can help you protect and organize your tech so you’re traveling with style and confidence wherever you go.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many travelers, thoughts of holiday travel any year make them feel anxious. Factor in lingering concerns about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic and for many the anxiety is quite real. Mobile Edge delivers by helping take some of the stress out of holiday travel with smartly designed, protective laptop bags, cases, backpacks, and mobile accessories.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Whether you travel or not this holiday season is a personal choice,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “So, while Mobile Edge can’t protect your health, we can help you protect and organize your tech so you’re traveling with style and confidence wherever you go.”
Look Smart, Travel Smart
Holiday gift ideas from Mobile Edge for the frequent flyer or casual traveler:
Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack is a roomy and rugged, all-in-one solution for gamers, students, professionals, and travelers. It fits most laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Highlights include storage for a tablet, smartphone, keyboard, and accessories, plus a built-in USB charge port for access to an internal power pack.
Lighter weight but plenty rugged option is Mobile Edge’s SmartPack Backpack. Sporting a simple, sleek design, this backpack stores and protects laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. It is available in eight colors, plus a distinctive special edition made from premium graphite nylon.
Looking for a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one? Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is for you. It is easy to carry and made from a lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas. This tote features a large main compartment, padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, and storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and more.
With its soft, chocolate-colored suede exterior, Mobile Edge’s Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote is not just another bland, techy computer case. Fitting devices up to 17.3 inches, it features a removable laptop section, zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and an EZ-Access ticket pocket. It fits in most overhead compartments or under most seats, making it a great travel companion for work or play.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is the only women’s checkpoint-friendly laptop backpack on the market. It is designed to speed travelers through airport screening without them needing to remove their laptops. The Onyx Backpack combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch computer protection. It also includes a detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch plus smartphone storage and other accessory pockets.
Like the Onyx Backpack, Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 also simplifies the airport screening process. It fits most laptops up to 16 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. Features include numerous pockets and storage for accessories, plus a trolley strap for stacking with other luggage. Eco-minded travelers will like this briefcase, too. The corn-based DuPont’s Sorona™ material it is made from requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials.
Another eco-friendly option is Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpack, which comes in three earthy colors. Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, it packs a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The Eco Backpack offers everything travelers need to keep their gear organized, protected, and at their fingertips.
Keep the Power On
Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger keeps your mobile tech charged up and ready to go when you are. This mobile power pack feeds power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and most USB devices. It delivers an amazing 85 watts of power and features a standard AC outlet. It is also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
Our CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily meets the demands of smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
More Ways Mobile Edge Makes Life Easier
Your Satisfaction Guaranteed—All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and bags come with our industry-leading lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Pay in 4—Another way Mobile Edge is helping lower anxiety levels this holiday season is by debuting our “buy now pay later” option. Just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when you check out and select “Pay in 4.” You will get your Mobile Edge gear now while you pay for it in four easy installments over six weeks. Using “Pay in 4” is interest-free, does not affect your credit score and Mobile Edge ships when you make the first payment.
Shop Early—You can also fight holiday worry by getting a jump on your shopping. Doing so is always a good idea, especially this year with supply chain issues affecting many industries. While Mobile Edge is doing everything it can to make sure our virtual shelves are full, we do not want anyone disappointed if an item goes out of stock temporarily or if shipping gets delayed.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards—We make gift-giving a breeze if you are not sure what to get for your loved one. Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com and, best of all, they do not expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
