Opinion: Our justice system must become more victim-centric

(Subscription required) Until legislators act, judges must do more to ensure violent potential reoffenders aren't receiving reduced sentences, particularly when it comes to making use of the probation department, and potentially other assets, in other divisions of the court, already at their disposal. I don't question that we have the ability to do better, the real question is do we have the will?

