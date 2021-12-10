Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Mechanic in Minnesota with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a No Obligation Assessment of Their Potential Compensation Claim

If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please make it a priority to call attorney Erik Karst of the law form of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is any type of current or former mechanic in Minnesota and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please make it a priority to call attorney Erik Karst of the law form of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about your mesothelioma compensation claim. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars, and in most instances-it does not involve suing a former employer as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste can discuss once he knows more about the person's exposure to asbestos.

"As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss it is vital a person with mesothelioma do their best to recall as much as possible about their exposure to asbestos. For a mechanic with mesothelioma their asbestos exposure may have involved cars, trucks, boats, ships, mechanical equipment, or they may have worked in a factory or at a power plant. For additional information about how the mesothelioma compensation process works for a mechanic please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma