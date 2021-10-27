James Lamont DuBose, Discusses Why it is Important For Americans to Understand the History of the United States
James Lamont DuBose, Discussed Why it is Important For Americans to Understand the History of the United StatesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Lamont DuBose says that the vast majority of Americans don’t understand the history of the United States, and that places the nation in a vulnerable position.
There have been a number of studies over the years that have all reached one basic conclusion, and that is, the majority of the people living in the United States don’t know their history. Scholars have been citing the issue of American citizens having a limited knowledge of the history they live in for years. However, few people have been paying attention. James Lamont DuBose says that it is important for every American to know and understand the history of the United States.
According to Mr. DuBose, the reason why so many Americans don’t know or understand their history is because, in many ways, the truth about many of the negative things about the United States and its people have been suppressed by people in power. “I think we have to be real about who we are as a people, and come face to face in terms of many of the things that happened along the way of us building the World’s greatest superpower. One of the saddest things I have heard of recently was someone saying that slavery never happened. I rank that one right up there with the people who deny that the holocaust ever happened. Beyond the fact that these statements are hurtful, these types of statements are cruel, they cause both psychological and emotional harm, and let’s face it, they are patently untrue.”, James Lamont DuBose said.
Mr. DuBose asserts that one of the reasons Americans have such a limited knowledge about their own history is because courses like Civics are no longer taught in schools. “I am not going to say that not educating high school students about the history of this country is by design, but what I will say is that it is curious as to why the decision was made to remove civics classes from the basic high school curriculum across the United States. I believe that everyone who lives and works in this country needs to know how the government is supposed to function, and how bills become law.” James Lamont DuBose said.
According to Mr. DuBose, the greatest threat to the United States at this point in our history is the ignorance of the people in terms of its history. “When you have large swaths of the population who don’t know that slavery existed, and that we once had internments camps right here on American soil, it makes us all vulnerable. Ignorance with regard to history makes us susceptible to falling for anything. It is easy for people who have bad intentions to manipulate facts, because when people are uneducated and don’t know they will fall for anything, and unfortunately for us, many Americans have.” James LAmont DuBose concluded.
