How SumUp is Helping Businesses in the Food and Beverage Industry Adapt to the Shift to Contactless and Remote Payment

How SumUp is helping small businesses in the food and beverage industry overcome barriers to receiving payments, by providing more modern payment options.

Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, there had been an ongoing decline in cash transactions due to the shift towards online banking and modernised payment processes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for how we live and do business as the majority of the world’s population was placed under some form of “shelter-at-home” mandate and many brick and mortar businesses were temporarily forced to close.

Much of the directives created to help slow the spread of coronavirus such as social distancing and the Government’s advise to retailers to consider using contactless payment, has permanently reshaped much of daily business for food and beverage companies (grocery stores, restaurants, pubs, caterers, and street vendors), due to the need to switch to remote and contactless payment methods to ensure business continuity.

According to UK Finance’s Payments Market Report (2021), the use of contactless payments increased by 12% to 9.6 billion in 2020 and over 83% of people in the UK now use contactless payment methods. Likewise, non-cash transactions in Europe in 2020 stood at $229.1 billion and it is expected to rise to $307.5 billion by 2023 (Statista, 2021).

SumUp, a financial technology company present in over 30 countries, has made all the necessary provisions for businesses to adapt to the transformation from cash to contactless payment preferences and protect their revenue stream.

SumUp provides four main ways businesses can implement cashless payment systems in their business and boost income security. This includes the use of card machines, QR codes, payment links and setting up an online e-commerce store to facilitate online orders.



Card Readers

Payments can be processed with a SumUp card machine, they are specially designed with small businesses in mind. Each card reader accepts card, contactless, Apple and Google Pay for a small fee per transaction, helping businesses overcome barriers to receiving payments. The effectiveness and reliability of SumUp card machines is made evident by its position as the leading mobile point of sale in Europe and its use by over 3 million businesses to get paid world-wide.

Sumup QR Codes

QR codes are another contactless payment option offered by SumUp. They can be stuck anywhere at the point of sale, on a restaurant menu or in a waiting room. It allows customers to simply scan and pay using a secure website without the need to download an app or sign up for anything. Businesses are also able to track all transactions in the SumUp App.

Payment links

SumUp helps businesses accept online payments using payment links, despite their location– at the shop, on the sofa or on the go. Payment links can be created with a click, and then sent to customers via email, SMS, WhatsApp or any other messaging platform. This greatly increases the ease of doing business for both customers and business owners.

Online store

SumUp helps businesses create an online store that can be set up in minutes, where products can be listed, complete with descriptions, images, and prices, all without having to know a thing about web design. There’s no trial period with the SumUp Online Store and you can start without subscription costs or hidden fees, enabling businesses to sell products online, locally, and internationally, around the clock.

