LAWRENCE GOLDFARB AND CHAD TAYLOR ANNOUNCE PROPRIETARY STRATEGY FOR SOUNDBRIDGE LOGIC INVESTMENT FUND

LAWRENCE GOLDFARB AND CHAD TAYLOR ANNOUNCE PROPRIETARY STRATEGY FOR THEIR SOUNDBRIDGE LOGIC MUSIC TECHNOLOGY AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY INVESTMENT FUND

UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOUNDERS OF THE Soundbridge Logic Investment Fund, LAWRENCE GOLDFARB AND CHAD TAYLOR HAVE announced a new proprietary strategy to streamline the valuation process between founders and investors. This exciting new collaborative process yields a quicker turnaround to capital finance while fostering a mutually beneficial alignment of interests, specifically in the entertainment and music verticals, where intellectual property and technology meet.

The partners of Soundbridge Logic bring over 100 years of music industry experience and global investment expertise to its portfolio of investment companies. Founders of the company include veteran hedge fund manager Lawrence Goldfarb, multi-platinum musician Chad Taylor, award-winning songwriter and co-producer Patrick Dahlheimer, Grammy nominated Jason Pittman, and music producer Daniel Pollard, the company has quickly gained traction with music and entertainment entrepreneurs eager to avoid the pitfalls of traditional venture models. The FUND’S unique business model will open new opportunities for exciting developments in the music and entertainment sectors.

Soundbridge Logic is a collective of individuals with a shared passion for all things music and a soulful connectivity. We love music and entertainment—especially the power to bring people together through these platforms. That’s why Soundbridge Logic is focused on connecting founders and investors to bring together the music and other varieties of art forms we love. Because of our team’s passion and expertise, Soundbridge can provide the opportunities our partners seek to quickly ascertain the benefits and challenges of forming long-term alliances under partnership framework.

“Through our team’s experience and expertise, Soundbridge Logic provides capital finance and leadership guidance, and works directly with music and entertainment founders to provide unique and viable funding needs. We are focused on running a solid business and achieving scale, while providing a more organic process where creative founders feel heard and valued,” said Goldfarb.

Our business model opens new opportunities

The entire team at Soundbridge Logic is passionate about protecting content creators and founders by adopting and embracing new technologies, media platforms, and distribution systems. We are a team of experienced leaders working organically with each organization to determine strategies and practices to realize critical business objectives and financial performance. We invest with exemplary founders and visionaries who share our desire to grow and scale through a collaborative partnership alliance.

We position the leadership team to focus on their core strengths while Soundbridge provides the robust financial investment to address operational challenges head-on. This unified strategy aids in producing better financial performance, maintaining employee satisfaction, while achieving economic stability and growth for all stakeholders.

About Soundbridge Logic

Stonebridge Logic is a privately owned group of investors who share a passion for bringing people together to connect founders and investors in the music, gaming and entertainment industries. The team is passionate about protecting content creators and founders by adopting and embracing new technologies, media platforms, and distribution systems. Their unique investment process connects the technology, distribution, creation, infrastructure, licensing, and products required to drive and define market-leading solutions within each defined category. Our directive is to either enhance and scale emerging platforms or disrupt an industry entirely with the cutting edge. For information about Soundbridge Logic, visit our website at SoundbridgeLogic.com.

