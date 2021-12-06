Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,722 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Urging a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Get Serious About Compensation That Might Exceed a Million Dollars and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Results

We encourage a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma to call attorney Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303 to get specifics about their compensation.”
— Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Kansas or nationwide receives the best possible compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We encourage a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma to call attorney Erik Karst anytime at 800-714-0303 to get specifics about their compensation.

"Aside from being one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys Erik karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. One thing for certain-attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will be extremely helpful when it comes to assisting a Navy Veteran document their exposures to asbestos in the navy. It is this incredibly vital information that will become the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Michael Thomas
Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

You just read:

Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Urging a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kansas to Get Serious About Compensation That Might Exceed a Million Dollars and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Results

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.