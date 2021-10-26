Gift Certificates & Book Ahead Stays at a Colorado B&B can fill upcoming holiday gift list despite supply chain shortage

Bed & Breakfast gift certificates and advance stay bookings offer immediate Christmas and holiday gift planning solutions with much needed travel relief.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the news headlines regarding supply chain shortages, there's one option that can fulfill upcoming holiday gift lists and is just an easy online purchase or phone call away to one of the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) member properties. Colorado's best bed and breakfasts offer stays to add rest and relief travel options with lovely places to secure a getaway, either for oneself or those hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives.

"The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member inns meet high standards of comfort and safety, as well as a delicious and inclusive breakfast that assures the comforts of home without any dishes to do", says Dave Dischner, BBIC's Marketing Chair.

The association's website at www.InnsofColorado.org lists direct contacts for inns across the state with details on what you'll find. A Victorian in a residential neighborhood, winery retreats, riverside accommodations, mountain spa destinations, country roads and more. Many of the website's bed and breakfasts have direct online Gift Certificate purchase links when searching individual official property websites. There may also be great special offers and packages that "peak" the interest of any potential guest to Colorado's beautiful inns sprinkled throughout the state's varied landscapes and activities.

To access information, visit https://www.InnsofColorado.org/our-inns/

Colorado Springs
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn www.HoldenHouse.com (Online Gift Certificates)
Old Town GuestHouse Bed & Breakfast www.OldTown-Guesthouse.com

Durango
Gable House www.DurangoBedandBreakfast.com

Frisco
Frisco Inn on Galena www.FriscoInnonGalena.com (Online Gift Certificates)

Monument
Rogers Inn the Pines www.RogersInnThePines.com

Paonia
Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast www.Paonia-Inn.com (Online Gift Certificates)

South Fork
Arbor House Inn B&B on the River www.ArborHouseInnCO.com (Online Gift Certificates)

Stratton
Claremont Inn & Winery www.ClaremontInn.com (Online Gift Certificates)

Woodland Park
Pikes Peak Paradise www.PikesPeakParadise.com

*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org

About

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Association

