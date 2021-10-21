Phillip Cook, Cook and Associates, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Certified Financial Planner (South Bay) - 2021”

“We're honored to include Phillip Cook of Cook and Associates into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillip Cook, acclaimed financial planner, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Certified Financial Planner (South Bay) - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Phillip Cook of Cook and Associates into our BoLAA family."

Born in Oklahoma City, Cook was raised in the South Bay and attended California State University. He then obtained his certification as a CFP in 1978 from the College of Financial Planning. After this, Cook taught Personal Finance at Los Angeles Harbor College and became an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California and the College of Financial Planning.

Phillip Cook is currently the President at Cook and Associates based in Manhattan Beach, California. He is a veteran financial planner and has years of experience in the finance industry. He is a Certified Financial Planner, a Registered Representative, and a Registered Principal. Cook provides clients with a broad range of financial planning services, including tax planning, estate planning, and retirement planning, as well as insurance selection and investment brokerage.

Additionally to being a top financial planner, Cook is an author, lecturer, college instructor, and investment counselor who has had his counseling practice since 1974.