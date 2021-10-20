Submit Release
Bridge Open on Route 772, Anderson Ferry Road, in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County

10/20/2021

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the bridge under construction on Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road) in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The bridge spans Donegal Creek between Musser Road (Route 4017) and Rock Point Road (T-673).

The detour associated with this bridge replacement project has been lifted.

This bridge is the second of a $2,877,000 two-bridge contract awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction, Corp., of New Cumberland, PA. The contract includes a project to replace the Route 230 (Harrisburg Pike/West Main Street) bridge spanning a tributary to Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

