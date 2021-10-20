Bridge Open on Route 772, Anderson Ferry Road, in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County

10/20/2021

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the bridge under construction on Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road) in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The bridge spans Donegal Creek between Musser Road (Route 4017) and Rock Point Road (T-673).

The detour associated with this bridge replacement project has been lifted.

This bridge is the second of a $2,877,000 two-bridge contract awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction, Corp., of New Cumberland, PA. The contract includes a project to replace the Route 230 (Harrisburg Pike/West Main Street) bridge spanning a tributary to Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.

