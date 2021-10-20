Lane Restrictions Start Next Week on Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions start next week on Route 87 between Route 4012 (Main Street) and Route 154 (Church Street) in Forksville Borough, Sullivan County, for a bridge repair project.

Starting on Monday, October 25, the contractor, Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC., will begin repairing steel beams on the bridge structure that carries Route 87 over the Loyalsock Creek. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC is the primary contractor for this $96,975 bridge repair project. Work is expected to be completed by mid-November, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

