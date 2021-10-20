Embankment Repair Project to Begin Next Week on Sopertown Road in Columbia Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) will be closed starting next week between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Crasper Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, for an embankment repair project.

On Monday, October 25, the contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Company, will begin repair work on the embankment. Work includes placing rock and grouting it together to stabilize the embankment and then reconstruction of the road.

A detour using Austinville Road, Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road), Route 6, Route 1007 (Elk Run Road), Route 549 will be in place.

The roadway is expected to open in mid-December of 2021 with final paving to be completed in early May of 2022.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Company is the primary contractor for this $674,925 embankment repair project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

