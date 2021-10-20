PennDOT, Partners Host Safety Themed Event for Children Ahead of Halloween

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and other members of the Allegheny County Safety Partners hosted two safety themed “Trunk-Or-Treat” events today to promote pedestrian safety as children prepare to celebrate Halloween.

Ahead of Halloween, the safety partners visited the Forest Hills Presbyterian Preschool in Forest Hills Borough and the Tender Care Learning Center in Ross Township to host a safety focused “Trunk-Or-Treat” event. Members from the various agencies decorated their vehicles, distributed treats, and discussed safety tips with the students in preparation for the upcoming holiday.

Reminding the young children to practice safe behavior, each agency shared a Halloween safety tip with the children as they approached the vehicles. The child-friendly tips included:

Only cross at corners and use crosswalks when possible.

Always use sidewalks, however, if none are available walk facing traffic.

Wear a brightly colored costume (or adjust a costume) to be highly visible to other pedestrians and motorists.

Carry a flashlight, glow stick, or any other light up tool to increase visibility.

Use face paint instead of a mask, to allow you to see better.

Only trick-or-treat with an adult or responsible older sibling.

Pedestrians are much more vulnerable in a crash than vehicles. According to PennDOT data from 2016 to 2020, there have been 2,092 pedestrian crashes statewide on October 31. These crashes resulted in 19 fatalities.

With trick-or-treat festivities underway, drivers can expect to see many more pedestrians on the roadway. Often it can be difficult for motorists to see pedestrians at night, especially small children wearing costumes. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, abide by the posted speed limit, yield to pedestrians, and never get behind the wheel impaired.

For more Halloween night safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, PennDOT’s Halloween Safety Fact Sheet is available online.

The Allegheny County Safety Partners consist of the AAA East Central, Allegheny County Health Department, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Pretrial Services, Allegheny County Sheriff Department, Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project.

