Road Closure Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) - Washington Township, Fayette County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Route 4003 (Brownsville Road) and Sisley Town Road. The closure will begin on Wednesday, October 27 and will continue until Wednesday, December 22.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs consisting of the clearing of vegetation and rock scaling for the installation of mesh netting and anchors. A marked detour will be in place using Route 201, Route 51, and Interstate 70.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

