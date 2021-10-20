Submit Release
Lane Restriction on Route 118 WB in Wolf Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the westbound lane of Route 118 will be closed tomorrow in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous vehicle crash.

On Thursday, October 21, the contractor will be working along westbound lane of Route 118 near Clarkstown Road (T-863) and Sugar Run. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

