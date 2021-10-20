Southbound Route 837 East Carson Street Weekend Closure in Pittsburgh October 22-25

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound closure on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Friday, October 22 weather permitting.

Southbound traffic on East Carson Street will be detoured between Commerce Drive and the Smithfield Street Bridge starting 8 p.m. Friday night, October 22 through 6 a.m. Monday morning, October 25. Crews will perform pavement removal and replacement at the intersection of East Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

Posted Southbound Detour

From southbound East Carson Street, take the ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge (I-376) eastbound (inbound)

Take the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Avenue/PPG Arena exit (Exit 70A)

Stay to the right to continue on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Continue straight onto the Boulevard of the Allies ramp

Follow signs for eastbound I-376/Oakland/Monroeville

Stay left toward Forbes Avenue/Oakland

Continue to bear left to stay on the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn left on Craft Street

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

Turn left onto the Birmingham Bridge

Follow the bridge to East Carson Street

End detour

Two additional weekend closures are scheduled to occur on Southbound East Carson Street. Information will be provided closer to date.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #