Oper­a­tion ​‘Lucky Charm’ Results in 21 Sex Offend­er-Relat­ed Arrests

The Office of the Attorney General arrested 21 suspects for sex offender-related offenses. During August and September of 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) participated in operation Lucky Charm, an operation focusing on the arrest of suspects with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Sex Offender Registration Violation warrants that originated in the Houston metro area. This operation, funded by the US Marshals Office, allowed Houston FAU investigators to work tirelessly to target sex offenders. During the two-month operation, the following suspects were arrested: 

 

HARRIS COUNTY 

  • William Nicks 

  • Luis Ovall 

  • Jimmie Culton 

  • Richard Trahan 

  • George Wynn 

  • Felipe Ramon Corona 

  • Kenneth Doyle Elms 

  • Daniel Castillo 

  • David Garcia 

  • Ronald Peeples 

  • Charles Wayne Sherrill 

  • Garry Dewayne Davis 

  • Jonathan Kurt Young 

MATAGORDA COUNTY 

ANGELINA COUNTY 

HIDALGO COUNTY 

BRAZORIA COUNTY 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 

  • Richard Fulcher  

  • James Dean Martin 

GALVESTON COUNTY 

DALLAS COUNTY 

 

