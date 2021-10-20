The Office of the Attorney General arrested 21 suspects for sex offender-related offenses. During August and September of 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) participated in operation Lucky Charm, an operation focusing on the arrest of suspects with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Sex Offender Registration Violation warrants that originated in the Houston metro area. This operation, funded by the US Marshals Office, allowed Houston FAU investigators to work tirelessly to target sex offenders. During the two-month operation, the following suspects were arrested:

HARRIS COUNTY

William Nicks

Luis Ovall

Jimmie Culton

Richard Trahan

George Wynn

Felipe Ramon Corona

Kenneth Doyle Elms

Daniel Castillo

David Garcia

Ronald Peeples

Charles Wayne Sherrill

Garry Dewayne Davis

Jonathan Kurt Young

MATAGORDA COUNTY

ANGELINA COUNTY

HIDALGO COUNTY

BRAZORIA COUNTY

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Richard Fulcher

James Dean Martin

GALVESTON COUNTY

DALLAS COUNTY