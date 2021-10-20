Governor Wolf Furthers Commitment to Lead-Free PA, Announces $186 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 20 Counties

Continuing in his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $186 million for 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Under Gov. Wolf’s leadership, PENNVEST has awarded more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure projects throughout the commonwealth.

“The investments made today in our clean water systems and community infrastructure continue to underscore the work that remains to eradicate legacy contaminants like lead and other harmful chemicals,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our children and future generations of Pennsylvanians depend on our efforts to ensure clean, safe drinking water. They deserve better. I’m proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to the environment and our communities.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“For more than thirty years, PENNVEST has been dedicated to the mission of providing resources for clean water across the commonwealth. In those three decades, we have seen communities grow, aging towns and cities revitalized, and farmers take a stronger approach to responsibly managing land,” said Gov. Wolf. “As a result, today we cross the threshold of $10 billion invested in clean water projects by PENNVEST. This monumental achievement is a testament to the hard work of so many and a continued promise to the health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Allegheny County

*The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Edgeworth – received a $250,905 loan and a $394,095 grant to replace 75 existing, lead-containing water service lines in both Authority-owned and residential portions. This project will replace aged, lead water lines and reduce potential lead exposure throughout the system.

*Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority – received a $1,830,833 loan and a $2,875,679 grant to replace 200 public and 167 private lead service lines throughout the distribution system. The project will result in a significant reduction in water loss and will reduce potential lead exposure for users.

Armstrong County

Ford City Borough – received a $1,560,500 grant to replace segments of cast iron main with lead joints, lead service connections, and lead fittings. The project includes the installation of 3,700 feet of plastic water mains and hydrants and will increase system reliability and eliminate lead-associated health concerns for users.

*Redbank Valley Municipal Authority – received a $56,369 loan and a $774,431 loan to replace 1,088 aged and inaccurate, lead-containing service meter connections. The project will significantly reduce an unaccounted-for water loss of 44 percent while eliminate the risk of lead exposure to customers.

Beaver County

*Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa – received a $1,217,181 loan and a $1,911,819 grant to replace 275 existing lead water service lines as well as associated residential lead service lines. The project will satisfy a Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement and address a Maximum Contaminant Level violation for lead contaminant.

Bedford County

*The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Bedford – received a $563,077 loan and a $884,423 grant to replace cast iron piping with leaded joints and leaded goosenecks with approximately 4,280 feet of water main and lateral services. The project will address 20 percent average water loss and reduce potential lead contamination to the community.

Blair County

*Bellwood Borough Authority – received a $450,097 loan and a $706,965 grant to remove and replace approximately 3,015 feet of existing cast iron/lead water main along State Route 865. The project will result in improved reliability and a significant reduction in potential lead contamination in the community’s drinking water.

Greenfield Township Municipal Authority – received a $2,900,000 loan for the development of a new groundwater source capable of producing 350 gallons per minute as well as the construction of a disinfection facility associated with the treatment. The project will ensure appropriate redundancy to meet system demands and increase reliability for the community.

*Hollidaysburg Borough Authority – received a $970,645 loan and a $1,524,587 grant replace deteriorating portions of the distribution system connected by leaded joints with 8,090 feet of ductile iron water distribution main. The project will decrease water loss and eliminate the potential of future lead contamination.

*Roaring Spring Municipal Authority – received a $1,186,450 loan and a $1,863,550 grant to replace approximately 12,150 feet of existing cast iron water pipes that contain leaded joints. This replacement of century-old infrastructure will decrease systemwide water loss and reduce lead contamination for the community.

Cambria County

*Ebensburg Municipal Authority – received a $805,765 loan and a $1,265,610 grant to replace 4,140 feet of lead-jointed cast iron piping along with associated curb boxes and lead goosenecks. The project will aid in decreasing water loss and eliminate lead exposure for the community.

*Hastings Municipal Authority – received a $263,057 loan and a $413,183 grant to replace approximately 1,840 feet of cast iron water main pipes containing leaded joints, as well as any leaded gooseneck service connections. The project will address potential lead contamination among the service area and frequent leaks that exist in the current water line.

*Nanty Glo Water Authority – received an $872,138 loan and a $1,369,862 grant to remove and replace approximately 6,600 feet of cast iron distribution main and leaded joints with new ductile iron water main. The project will eliminate century-old infrastructure and eliminate potential lead contamination among the service population.

Clarion County

*Knox Borough – received a $941,380 loan and a $1,478,620 grant to replace approximately 7,600 feet of lead jointed pipe with plastic piping and eliminate associated leaded components. The project will reduce health concerns resulting from potential lead exposure and reduce operation and maintenance costs.

*Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority – received a $388,994 loan and a $610,991 grant to replace approximately 1,900 feet of lead-jointed cast iron water mains and lead gooseneck connections. The project will reduce potential contaminants in drinking water and address frequent water line breaks and leaks.

Crawford County

*Linesville Borough – received a $417,483 loan and a $655,737 loan to abandon approximately 2,040 feet of lead-jointed cast iron water line and replace with plastic piping. The project will reduce lead exposure through drinking water to the service population and address frequent leakage and breaks.

Huntingdon County

Alexandria Borough Water Authority – received a $2,300,000 grant to install a clay-bentonite slurry wall along the depth and perimeter of the Robinson Run reservoir, while also completing a transmission main to the water treatment plant and a new spillway. The project will improve the dam structure, which is under threat of failure and increase the reliability of the water source.

*Alexandria Borough Water Authority – received a $4,419,285 loan and a $5,030,715 grant to install approximately 40,000 feet of water and appurtenances as well as rehabilitate an existing water storage tank and system. This project will address significant water loss issues and improve reliability for the customer base.

Jefferson County

*Brookville Municipal Authority – received a $758,550 loan and a $1,191,450 grant to replace approximately 3,000 feet of lead jointed water distribution piping and service connections. The project will remove lead exposure through drinking water and replace segments of the system that experience frequent breaks and leaks.

Montgomery County

*Pottstown Borough Authority – received a $2,362,008 loan and a $3,709,992 grant to replace approximately 700 lead service lines and associated appurtenances with modern piping. The project will replace lead lines in older homes, eliminating public exposure to lead materials.

Philadelphia County

*City of Philadelphia – received a $40,355,602 loan to replace 19.5 miles of high-risk, 100-year-old water mains and associated appurtenances. The project will reduce line breaks and eliminate lead exposure by replacing water lines with modern materials.

Schuylkill County

*The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Minersville – received a $1,067,844 loan and a $1,677,256 grant to replace approximately 6,500 feet of cast iron water mains and 150 service lines and associated appurtenances. The project will eliminate public exposure to lead materials and replace aging, antiquated infrastructure.

Somerset County

*Borough of Hooverville – received a $4,636,000 grant to install approximately 9,000 feet of transmission main and a new pump station to a nearby system. The project will address a 55-percent water loss by replacing a failing treatment plant and also address a Consent Order and Agreement.

*Municipal Authority of the Borough of Somerset – received a $14,595,231 loan and a $5,404,769 grant for improvements to the Shaffer Run Water Treatment Plant, including installation of 40,000 feet of water line, 554 water meters and removal of 3,000 feet of lead-jointed cast iron pipe. The project will reduce leakage and subsequent boil water advisories, while also eliminating health risks associated with lead contamination.

Warren County

*Youngsville Borough – received a $207,726 loan and a $326,274 grant to replace 65 lead service connections along North Main Street and remove lead components from a portion of the distribution system. The project will remove potential lead contaminate and replace segments of the system that experience frequent breaks and leaks.

Wastewater Projects

Allegheny County

**Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority – received a $36,277,000 loan to rehabilitate approximately 4,500 feet of large diameter and approximately 22 miles of small diameter sewer collection line. The project will address a DEP Corrective Action Plan and improve water quality for aquatic life in receiving streams.

Berks County

Borough of Shoemakersville – received a $2,500,000 loan to install a new screening process and sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will replace equipment that has reached the end of useful life and will greatly improve sewer services for a small community.

Cambria County

**Greater Johnstown Water Authority – received a $7,055,000 loan to replace approximately 9,700 feet of sewer collection lines and associated appurtenances, while also separating approximately 6,450 feet of lateral lines and separate storm sewers from the existing sanitary sewer system. The project will eliminate untreated sewage and contaminants from entering streams used for public recreation.

Northumberland County

**Milton Regional Sewer Authority – received an $839,553 loan and a $2,022,447 grant to decommission Lewis Township’s existing wastewater treatment plant and install two new pump stations and forcemain. The project will facilitate anticipated expansion and growth within the Township and ensure efficient treatment of waste and maintenance of effluent limits.

Perry County

Newport Borough Municipal Authority of Perry County Pennsylvania – received an $867,000 grant to construct approximately 1,300 feet of sanitary sewer lines adjacent to existing combined sewers. The project will eliminate wet weather overflows into the Juniata River, which is a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

Schuylkill County

Girardville Area Municipal Authority – received a $2,651,300 grant to rehabilitate the existing wastewater treatment facility and replace approximately 460 feet of existing sanitary collection system lines. The project will bring the wastewater treatment plant back into compliance with treated effluent standards.

Non-point Source Water Quality Improvement Projects

Armstrong County

**Armstrong Conservation District – received a $192,700 loan and a $192,700 grant to implement green infrastructure, including the removal of 3-inch abandoned gas line, the replacement of sidewalk with 2,850 square feet of pervious pavers, and 1,000 feet of multi-function riparian buffer. The project will reduce total suspended solids by 2,632 pounds per year into an unnamed tributary of the Cowanshannock Creek.

Luzerne County

**Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority – received a $14,172,725 loan to restore seven local waterways, including Abrahams and Gardner Creeks, as well as construct rain gardens and restore stormwater basins. The project will reduce meet pollutant reduction goals for sediment and nutrients in the Authority’s MS4 Regional Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds