Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of A Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, September 19, 2021, in the 600 block of A Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:47 am, the suspect gained entry into an unoccupied garage at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Carl Boyd, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.