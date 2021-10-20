More about GBI Investigates Death in Fulton County

Submit Release
The GBI is conducting a death investigation in Fulton County. On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asked the GBI to investigate the death of Shavoz Levon Seals, 28, of Union City. 

Preliminary information indicates that at 3:52 p.m., GSP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Seals. GSP was attempting to arrest Seals due to active warrants in reference to a murder investigation. Seals fled in the vehicle away from officers in the area of Abernathy Road NW and Brandon Mill Road. GSP performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in the area of Brandon Mill Road and Brandon Ridge Road.  Immediately following the PIT maneuver, Seals shot himself inside his vehicle. Seals was transported to a local area hospital where he died. A firearm was located in Seals’ vehicle. During the incident, a GSP trooper had an accidental discharge in a direction away from Seals. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Seals. 

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

