“All of Ale Llamos’ Names: Absurd Adventures for Unread Generations” By Alex Alaimo, Available on B&N and Amazon
Alex Alaimo’s Masterpiece Featuring a Unique Perspective About Millennials is Now AvailablePOUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Alaimo’s “All of Ale Llamos’ Names: Absurd Adventures for Unread Generations,” now available in e-book as well as the paperback format on all major book publishing platforms including Amazon and Barnes&Noble. Order it now and revel in the amazing book featuring multiple millennial characters and their amazing journey.
The story of the book revolves around Ale and her friends – each with their different and unique personality traits – who embark on an urban adventure. Roaming in New York City, partying and hanging out together, they learn what is life, what is friendship and the importance of living life to its fullest.
Ale, a gender-neutral character who has friends from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds. One of them is a technology geek while another is an extremely sharp-minded person who can trick you anytime. One person is fond of losing money and another person has had a starving love life. You can read more in Alex Alaimo’s book. One more thing that can be said about the book, its plot and the story is that it will not bore you and Alex’s unique take on millennial behaviors will not let you lose interest.
Visit his website by clicking here and discover all about him, the amazing characters and much more.

Alex Alaimo, All of Ale Llamos’ Names: Absurd Adventures for Unread Generations
